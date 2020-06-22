Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th SFS opens new MWD facility

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dogs from the 19th Security Forces Squadron bite through a ribbon in honor of the new MWD facility at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 22, 2020. The $2.3 million facility includes larger in- and outdoor-runs, a dog house in each run, new obstacles, a HVAC system with humidity and air pressure adjustments and a stand-alone medical treatment station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th SFS opens new MWD facility, by A1C Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    MilCon
    LRAFB

