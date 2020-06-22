19th SFS opens new MWD facility

Military Working Dogs from the 19th Security Forces Squadron bite through a ribbon in honor of the new MWD facility at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 22, 2020. The $2.3 million facility includes larger in- and outdoor-runs, a dog house in each run, new obstacles, a HVAC system with humidity and air pressure adjustments and a stand-alone medical treatment station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam K. Springs)
