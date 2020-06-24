Paying a visit to the Bull Run exercise

Bull Run 12 is a routine training exercise carried out by soldiers of the Polish15th Mechanized Brigade and the battle group stationed in Bemowo Piskei as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP). The goal is to validate the ability to move units over a long distance in order to conduct defensive operations.



The Bull Run series of exercises also increases the interoperability of the participating units while demonstrating the solidarity amongst NATO allies.



"eFP Poland trains alongside the 15th Mechanized Brigade in one of the most strategic locations in Europe, the Suwalki Gap,” Multinational Division North East, Commanding General, Polish Maj. Gen. Krzysztof Motacki said. “That is why our first priority is readiness. We train together to be able to carry out tasks if necessary. "



Bull Run, took place from June 19-23 with units from the NATO’s eFP Battle Group Poland, the Polish 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division, as well as elements of the Headquarters and Command Support Regiment of the Multinational Division North East and the Polish 1st Territorial Defense Brigade. In addition, their activities were supported by Mi-24, W-3 helicopters and F-16 aircraft. In total, almost 2,000 soldiers and over 5000 vehicles took part in the classes.



On June 23, Multinational Corps Northeast Commanding General, Polish Army Lt. Gen. Sławomir Wojciechowski and MND-NE Commander Motacki visited to observe the training.

Wojciechowski said during the visit, "one of our greatest strengths as NATO Regional Land Component Command is our constant readiness. Bull Run-12 has proved that our forces are well-integrated, interoperable and ready at all times.”



The visit to Bemowo Piski was also provided Wojciechowski an opportunity to meet with the Commander of the 15th Mechanized Brigade, Col. Bogdan Rycerski and Commander of the eFP battle group Ltc. Andrew G. Gallo.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 01:40 Story ID: 372790 Location: PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paying a visit to the Bull Run exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.