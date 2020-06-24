Cyber warrior looking to revitalize mobile device security

In the ever-changing world of interoperability and connectivity between desktops, laptops, tablets and mobile phones, the security and protection of information within these is changing as well.



Adversaries make attempts to gain access to information and secure an advantage over the Air Force, but one cyber warfighter from the 100th Communications Squadron is looking to help increase security of mobile phones and is utilizing the Air Force’s Airmen powered through Innovation initiative.



“We don’t look at mobile phones the same way we look at desktops and laptops,” said Airman 1st Class Gabriel Simches, 100th CS cyber defense operator. “The mobile phone management construct would allow us to increase mobile security and ensure the protection of critical information of both the user and the Air Force.”



Mobile phone management is a type of security software used by information technology departments in both the public and private sector to monitor, manage and secure mobile phones, and Simches is hoping to bring this concept to mobile phones issued by various units.



“The software layers right on top of the operating system and controls everything in between the user and operating system,” Simches said. “The phone becomes somewhat of a ‘container,’ and we as administrators would be able to control what goes in and out of the container.



“Apps would be pre-installed and prohibited apps would be inaccessible. We would also be able to have administrative control and authorize critical updates with the operating system.”



This management system is not a foreign concept to the Air Force, according to Simches, as various flying units within Air Combat Command utilize the software for their electronic flight bags to help protect flight task information.



“Within ACC, they use it in one-off scenarios, but I’m looking to revitalize security processes for mobile phones issued across Team Mildenhall and the Air Force,” Simches said. “Every day I see changes in cyberspace and I’m trying to do my part in ensuring air, space and cyberspace remain connected and protected.”



Team Mildenhall’s 2019 Airman of the Year says using this management process would streamline the deployment process of mobile phones, increase security, reduce risk of data compromise and reduce man hours through the use of remote capabilities.



“My hope is that people will see the increased security and feel even more comfortable using the devices for work,” Simches said. “We know that mobile phones are very personal items, but added security is a necessity. We can add more functionality for work capabilities with this software, establish VPN connections and provide even better customer support so any mission is accomplished.”

