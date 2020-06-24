Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber warrior looking to revitalize mobile device security

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Gabriel Simches, 100th Communications Squadron cyber defense operator, is working towards utilizing mobile device management software on Air Force issued mobile devices to increase security, reduce risk of data compromise and reduce man hours within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

    Cyber warrior looking to revitalize mobile device security

