Airman 1st Class Gabriel Simches, 100th Communications Squadron cyber defense operator, is working towards utilizing mobile device management software on Air Force issued mobile devices to increase security, reduce risk of data compromise and reduce man hours within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 09:23
|Photo ID:
|6250242
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-QO224-1001
|Resolution:
|4207x3965
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyber warrior looking to revitalize mobile device security, by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber warrior looking to revitalize mobile device security
LEAVE A COMMENT