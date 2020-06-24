Cyber warrior looking to revitalize mobile device security

Airman 1st Class Gabriel Simches, 100th Communications Squadron cyber defense operator, is working towards utilizing mobile device management software on Air Force issued mobile devices to increase security, reduce risk of data compromise and reduce man hours within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

