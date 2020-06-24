CCDC AvMC selects principal deputy for science, technology efforts

Photo By Joseph Mendiola | Christi Dolbeer is entering a new chapter in her federal service as the principal...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mendiola | Christi Dolbeer is entering a new chapter in her federal service as the principal deputy for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center Technology Development Directorate. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (June 24, 2020) – Christi Dolbeer is laser-focused on putting the latest science and technology advancements into the hands of the Warfighter.



U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center Executive Director Dr. Juanita M. Christensen announced Dolbeer’s selection as the principal deputy for the CCDC AvMC Technology Development Directorate effective June 21. In her new position, Dolbeer is responsible for helping lead TDD, which facilitates the center’s science and technology core competencies. AvMC serves as the Army’s focal point for research, development, and engineering technology for aviation and missile platforms across the life cycle.



“Ms. Dolbeer has consistently excelled in leadership positions across both the aviation and missile competency areas, along with a wealth of experience in the S&T arena,” Christensen said. “Both of these attributes are critical for the TDD principal deputy position, which spans both aviation and missile S&T. Christi’s leadership experience has proven her ability to excel in managing and organizing very large, diverse organizations.”



Originally from Decatur, Dolbeer received her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and master’s in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She began her government career as a co-op in 1991. Save three years she spent in industry, Dolbeer has devoted her livelihood to federal service. She is “humbled and honored” to be selected as principal deputy.



“I enjoy the opportunity to help the Warfighter, to give them better technology and confidence in their weapons,” Dolbeer said.



CCDC AvMC core technical competencies depend upon a preeminent, multidisciplinary, adaptive workforce that conducts leading-edge research, development, and life cycle engineering, while promoting discovery and innovation across government, academia and industry. Dolbeer, an Army Acquisition Corps member, is recognized as a subject matter expert in propulsion and has provided leadership in the areas of energetics, propulsion, warheads and fuzing, missile sustainment, controls and electronics, composite materials, corrosion prevention and control, platform integration and propulsion/energetic testing. She previously served as an associate director for the former CCDC AvMC Weapons Development & Integration Directorate, as an acting deputy director for WDI and the former Engineering Directorate, and most recently as acting principal deputy of the Systems Readiness Directorate.



“Christi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience about aviation and missile efforts in support of the Army Futures Command, Combat Capabilities Development Command, and our material development and sustainment partners,” said Barry Pike, TDD director. “Her previous experience facilitates an Army-wide and CCDC AvMC center-wide perspective that will enable her success as the principal deputy for the Technology Development Directorate.



“In addition to her technical expertise, Christi is an approachable, quick-witted leader that has developed a strong reputation for promptly resolving issues in a fair and balanced way for individuals and the organization.”



