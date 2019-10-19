Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CCDC AvMC selects principal deputy for science, technology efforts

    CCDC AvMC selects principal deputy for science, technology efforts

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2019

    Photo by Joseph Mendiola 

    CCDC Aviation & Missile Center

    Christi Dolbeer is entering a new chapter in her federal service as the principal deputy for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center Technology Development Directorate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2019
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 07:43
    Photo ID: 6250190
    VIRIN: 101919-A-BP103-1001
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 384.58 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCDC AvMC selects principal deputy for science, technology efforts, by Joseph Mendiola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CCDC AvMC selects principal deputy for science, technology efforts

    TAGS

    engineers
    leadership
    science
    technology
    readiness
    weapons
    Army
    Warfighter
    modernization
    Army Futures Command
    CCDC
    CCDC Aviation & Missile Center
    CCDC AvMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT