Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

Photo By Seaman Matthew Hall | 200624-N-HR150-1079 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 24, 2020) - A Sailor dons a mask and mans the rails as U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) returns to Yokosuka, Japan May 24, 2020. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) – USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) returned to Yokosuka, Japan, June 24 to begin scheduled maintenance after a five-month patrol throughout the Indo-Pacific.



During this patrol, Blue Ridge enhanced relationships with allies and partners and conducted operations with the America Expeditionary Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, and USS Asheville (SSN 758).



“Over the past five months Blue Ridge’s crew and embarked 7th Fleet Staff have shown outstanding resiliency and teamwork. We have taken this extended time at sea to further our training, enhance our underway capabilities, and increase qualifications in preparation for the next underway period,” said Capt. Craig Sicola, Blue Ridge’s commanding officer. “COVID-19 has brought many challenges, but we have remained fully operational and continued to solidify our ties with our host nation of Japan and partnered allies throughout the region.”



Blue Ridge, the flagship for U.S. 7th Fleet, is the oldest operational ship in the Navy, and is responsible for fostering relationships within the Indo-Pacific region.