    Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

    USS Blue Ridge Mans the Rails

    Photo By Seaman Matthew Hall | 200624-N-HR150-1079 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 24, 2020) - A Sailor dons a mask and mans...... read more read more

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    06.24.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Carter 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) – USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) returned to Yokosuka, Japan, June 24 to begin scheduled maintenance after a five-month patrol throughout the Indo-Pacific.

    During this patrol, Blue Ridge enhanced relationships with allies and partners and conducted operations with the America Expeditionary Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, and USS Asheville (SSN 758).

    “Over the past five months Blue Ridge’s crew and embarked 7th Fleet Staff have shown outstanding resiliency and teamwork. We have taken this extended time at sea to further our training, enhance our underway capabilities, and increase qualifications in preparation for the next underway period,” said Capt. Craig Sicola, Blue Ridge’s commanding officer. “COVID-19 has brought many challenges, but we have remained fully operational and continued to solidify our ties with our host nation of Japan and partnered allies throughout the region.”

    Blue Ridge, the flagship for U.S. 7th Fleet, is the oldest operational ship in the Navy, and is responsible for fostering relationships within the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 21:22
    Story ID: 372707
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    7th Fleet
    Blue Ridge
    Yokosuka

