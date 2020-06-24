Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Blue Ridge Mans the Rails

    USS Blue Ridge Mans the Rails

    USS BLUE RIDGE, PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Hall 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    200624-N-HR150-1079 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 24, 2020) - A Sailor dons a mask and mans the rails as U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) returns to Yokosuka, Japan May 24, 2020. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 21:22
    Photo ID: 6249806
    VIRIN: 200610-N-HR150-1079
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: USS BLUE RIDGE, PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Mans the Rails, by SN Matthew Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Man the Rails
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka
    Return to Home Port

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT