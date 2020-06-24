USS Blue Ridge Mans the Rails

200624-N-HR150-1079 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 24, 2020) - A Sailor dons a mask and mans the rails as U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) returns to Yokosuka, Japan May 24, 2020. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

