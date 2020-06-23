Center for Surface Combat Systems Revises Torpedo Course

Everett, Wash. — For the past 18 months, Center for Surface Combat Systems Detachment PacNorWest (PNW) has been revising the Lightweight Torpedo Storage and Issue (LWT S&I) course, a “C” School course of instruction that has been taught solely at the det for the last 15 years.



This course is a requirement for Sailors, primarily gunner’s mates, enroute to fleet weapon stations, and provides an in depth review of the Mark 46 and Mark 54 and Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes that are used aboard various ships and aircraft throughout the fleet.



After an early 2019 all hands call with Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS commanding officer, the complete ownership of the LWT S&I course was handed over to CSCS Det PNW, an effort led by course supervisor, Chief Gunner’s Mate James O’Day.



“My team of instructors and I discovered multiple discrepancies and outdated material within the curriculum” he explained. “However, we were limited in our ability to make the much needed changes because we did not own the course. As a result, during the all hands call, I laid out my plan to Capt. Stoner on how we would correct the issues and improve the overall curriculum. He immediately realized that the only correct path would be to have PNW take ownership.”



O’Day immediately began the process of revamping the course by visiting local LWT S&I facilities.



“My team and I also gathered essential fleet feedback and received assistance from CSCS’ Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center’s learning standards officers,” said O’Day. “In just six months, we piloted the course to final approval in December 2019.”



CSCS Det PNW continues to provide updates from the fleet to make the curriculum even more relevant. The course is scheduled for a second update planned online by the end of 2020.



“I am proud of Chief O’Day and the rest of the Det PNW team for taking this course on, even with the challenges they faced, and creating a much improved course of curriculum for the Navy,” said Chief Warrant Officer John King, CSCS Det PNW’s officer in charge. “As a training command, this course is vital to our mission in shaping confident and competent Sailors who know how to fight and win.”



CSCS is a global organization of professional military and civilian educators and support personnel focused on training the Surface Navy to fight and win. CSCS trains over 36,000 U.S. and Allied Sailors a year to operate, maintain and employ weapons, sensors, communications, combat systems and deck equipment of surface warships to build Combat Ready Ships with Battle Minded Crews.



