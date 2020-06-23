Submarine Squadron 19 Sailor Wins MCPO Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Award

SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 23, 2020) – Senior Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Angela K. Koogler, from Dayton, Ohio, an assistant communications officer assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 19 at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, was recently awarded the 2020 Master Chief Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Award.



Five outstanding Sailors were announced as winners of both the 2020 Captain Joy Bright Hancock and Master Chief Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Awards via NAVADMIN 171/20, June 17.



Koogler was selected for the enlisted leadership award from more than 100 nominees.



“I feel very humbled and honored because I know there were a lot of deserving people who were nominated,” said Koogler. “I hope to continue to inspire junior Sailors and let them know that if you work hard, you can accomplish what you set out to do.”



Established in 1987, and open to both men and women, these officer and enlisted leadership awards are presented annually to honor the visionary leadership of Navy service members whose ideals and dedication foster an inclusive culture while furthering the integration of women into the Navy. Each application was graded on the criteria of inspirational and innovative leadership, professional accomplishments, character, command climate and community involvement.



Koogler was one of the first senior enlisted women leaders to join the Submarine Force and was assigned to USS Michigan (SSGN 727) in March 2016. She is also one of the first women in the Submarine Force to qualify as a diving officer of the watch on both the East and West Coast. Koogler is committed to the development of the Navy’s Enlisted Women in Submarines Program and serves as an enlisted liaison for the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services.



In his award letter of recommendation, Capt. Shawn Huey, commanding officer, USS Michigan (Blue) said Koogler’s leadership and devotion to the Navy not only enhanced the performance level of Michigan, but also the Navy at large.



“Her personal commitment and dedication to the Navy are a constant source of encouragement to those around her,” said Huey. “She is most deserving of this recognition and truly exemplifies the best qualities of a leader in our Naval service.”



Rear Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, Submarine Group 9, also congratulated Koogler on her selection for the leadership award.



“The competition is always keen for these prestigious awards, so you [Koogler] should be justifiably proud of your accomplishments,” said Perry. “Your leadership and teamwork brings great credit to Commander, Submarine Squadron 19 and the Submarine Force. Congratulations and keep charging!”



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 9, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.

