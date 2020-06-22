Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Squadron 19 Sailor Wins MCPO Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Award

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    Senior Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Angela K. Koogler, from Dayton, Ohio, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 19 poses for a photo at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington. Koogler was recently awarded the 2020 Master Chief Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Award.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 16:07
    Photo ID: 6249531
    VIRIN: 200622-N-WJ386-2005
    Resolution: 4627x3305
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Squadron 19 Sailor Wins MCPO Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Award, by PO1 Andrea Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Michigan
    CSG 9
    CSS 19

