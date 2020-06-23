Total Force Airmen: Supporting the DoD – in and out of uniform

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm | Master Sgt. Tim Cambridge (right), 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron unit training...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm | Master Sgt. Tim Cambridge (right), 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron unit training manager, reviews career development course material with Airmen in upgrade training from the 512th AMDS, February 7, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. As the UTM, Cambridge is in charge of managing the commander’s training program and ensuring members are meeting their training requirements to attain their skill level proficiency for their career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Nicole Leidholm) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Deployments, temporary duty assignments and permanent change of station are just some of the challenges service members face.



However, there are some service members who not only serve their country but also have full time jobs in the civilian sector, all while being required to maintain the same level of training and skill proficiency as their active duty counterparts.



Tim Cambridge is one of those individuals. He works at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System as the network operations manager.



“I am responsible for the local network infrastructure which entails making sure we have network connectivity locally for all end user devices such as file and print servers, desktop computers, laptops, printers and network-enabled scanning devices,” said Cambridge. “Additionally, I ensure that AFMES has internet access to email and commercial, educational, research and government websites that support the AFMES mission. We also have a robust stand-alone lab network that our highly-skilled techs and analysts rely on to perform their day-to-day operations.”



One weekend a month and two weeks per year, he is Master Sgt. Cambridge, 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron unit training manager.



“We come together once a month to pool our resources to accomplish the Liberty Wing’s mission: Provide combat-ready Airmen for global engagement,” said Cambridge. “The collective breadth of talent lends itself to being able to solve problems and overcome obstacles from many different perspectives in a short amount of time.”



As the UTM, Cambridge is in charge of managing the commander’s training program and ensuring members are meeting their training requirements to attain their skill level proficiency for their career field, said Cambridge.



“The overall goal of the training program is to ensure that all members are fully qualified to perform their jobs at a level commensurate with their rank and responsibility while requiring the least amount of supervision,” said Cambridge. “We want members to be as self-sufficient as possible, thereby maximizing the human capital resources we have available. The training is accomplished in each work center through on-the-job training, which consists of hands-on demonstration and training, and career development courses, which enhance the knowledge-based learning for their primary jobs.”



Cambridge also assists service members with professional military education such as Airman Leadership School and NCO and Senior NCO Academies as well as joint service academy attendance.



Cambridge joined the Air Force out of high school and was active duty for over 12 years.



“I opted to leave active duty for other career opportunities but always thought of joining the reserves to continue my military career,” said Cambridge. “My father retired from the Army and the military lifestyle was all I’ve known, so it was a no-brainer for me to join the Reserves.”

Through the support of leadership from both organizations, Cambridge balances his responsibilities.



“Mr. Cambridge does a great job balancing his work responsibilities within AFMES and as a Reservist with the 512th,” said Mr. Dennis Jones, AFMES chief information officer. “He is disciplined, displays leadership and professionalism, understands the mission of his civilian job and makes it a priority to get results, all while displaying a strong work ethic. As an added benefit, he is a liaison for the two organizations and bridges the gap between the 512th and AFMES, which is a tenant organization on the base.”



Although Cambridge has always been a network manager, he enjoys his role as a training manager with the 512th AMDS.



“As a training manager I’m able to help and groom our future leaders,” said Cambridge. “It’s very rewarding to see new troops come in and watch them grow and develop into supervisors and leaders. It’s a way for me to pay forward all the guidance and mentorship I’ve received throughout my career.”