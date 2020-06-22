Cleveland Harbor stakeholders seek comment regarding Cleveland Harbor dredged material management plan

Photo By Jess Levenson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cleveland Harbor dredging project in progress in...... read more read more Photo By Jess Levenson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cleveland Harbor dredging project in progress in Cleveland, Ohio, November 8, 2018. The project will provide a safe and navigable channel throughout the Harbor, as well as important economic benefits. USACE is committed to working and collaborating across the Great Lakes Navigation System to find sustainable solutions for dredged material management at their respective ports. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District and the Cleveland Harbor stakeholders have released a scoping information packet to begin a dredged material management plan for Cleveland Harbor.



The purpose of the scoping packet is to disseminate information regarding the development of a 20 year dredged material management plan for Cleveland Harbor, Ohio.



This scoping information seeks to elicit any comments or recommendations from the general public or potentially affected parties with respect to the management of dredged sediment from the federal navigation channels in Cleveland Harbor. Implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requires that federal agencies initiate “an early and open process for determining the scope of issues to be addressed and to identify any significant issues related to the proposed action.” to provide an opportunity to anyone wishing to provide written comments.



“Across the Great Lakes the Corps of Engineers is looking for ways to work collaboratively with stakeholders on dredged material management, and that starts with a plan like the one here in Cleveland. Working closely with our Cleveland Harbor stakeholders, we plan to evaluate all possible placement options to identify a long term solution for dredged sediment in the harbor,” said LTC Jason Toth, USACE Buffalo District Commander. “An array of alternatives will be evaluated based on costs, benefits, technical feasibility, environmental acceptability and stakeholder input. In the end the DMMP will outline a primary and backup/emergency plans to help align future federal and non-federal funding requests and projects.”



“We have entered a new era when it comes to dredge material,” said Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson. “I am eager to continue our positive working relationship with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as we move toward even more productive and beneficial uses for this valuable resource. I encourage anyone who has an interest to join the discussion and consider providing comments on the dredge material management plan.”



“The United States Army Corp’s responsibility to dredge the Federal Navigation Channel in the Cuyahoga River and Cleveland Harbor is essential to the economy of this city and region. Companies that employ thousands of workers rely on the ability to navigate our waterways,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “The City of Cleveland joins the Army Corp, other partners in the dredge process and the community at large in deploying best practices that will maintain the Cleveland Harbor and Cuyahoga River for commerce and protect the water quality of Lake Erie for all boaters and citizens to enjoy.”



“The Port of Cleveland stands ready to participate in the Dredge Material Management Process”, said President & CEO of the Port of Cleveland, Will Friedman. “We are glad to see the region moving forward to address the need for long term harbor dredging planning while protecting our greatest asset, Lake Erie.”



Comments may be submitted through July 24, 2020 via e-mail to clevelanddmmp@usace.army.mil or via regular mail to:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, Environmental Analysis Team

ATTN: Cleveland DMMP

1776 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14207-3199



Online comments may be submitted using Crowdsource Reporter available at https://ags01.sec.usace.army.mil/portal/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=d4c715437ffb41079c9e675409890792 .



For additional information about Cleveland Harbor visit:

https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/District-Projects/Cleveland-Harbor/.