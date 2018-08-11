Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleveland Harbor Dredging

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2018

    Photo by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cleveland Harbor dredging project in progress in Cleveland, Ohio, November 8, 2018. The project will provide a safe and navigable channel throughout the Harbor, as well as important economic benefits.

    USACE is committed to working and collaborating across the Great Lakes Navigation System to find sustainable solutions for dredged material management at their respective ports.

    Cleveland Harbor stakeholders seek comment regarding Cleveland Harbor dredged material management plan

    navigation
    usace
    dredging
    corps of engineers
    great lakes
    Buffalo District
    cleveland harbor

