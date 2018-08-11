The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cleveland Harbor dredging project in progress in Cleveland, Ohio, November 8, 2018. The project will provide a safe and navigable channel throughout the Harbor, as well as important economic benefits.



USACE is committed to working and collaborating across the Great Lakes Navigation System to find sustainable solutions for dredged material management at their respective ports.

