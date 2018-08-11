The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cleveland Harbor dredging project in progress in Cleveland, Ohio, November 8, 2018. The project will provide a safe and navigable channel throughout the Harbor, as well as important economic benefits.
USACE is committed to working and collaborating across the Great Lakes Navigation System to find sustainable solutions for dredged material management at their respective ports.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 18:48
|Photo ID:
|6248497
|VIRIN:
|181108-A-PG036-875
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cleveland Harbor Dredging, by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cleveland Harbor stakeholders seek comment regarding Cleveland Harbor dredged material management plan
LEAVE A COMMENT