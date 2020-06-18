Naval Construction Group 1 Host Change of Command Ceremony

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 18, 2020) – Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1 held a change

of command ceremony in which, Capt. Matthew Riethmiller relieved Capt. David McAlister as

Commander, NCG 1, on Naval Base Ventura County, June 18.



In a traditional NCG 1 change of command, companies of the Group’s ten subordinate units

would parade the grinder with colors of their commands. Today however, the ceremony was

much simpler without the usual pomp and circumstance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no

subordinate units participated in the traditional way, instead witnessing the entire event via

livestream along with hundreds of other Sailors, Seabees, and civilians using social media

platforms.



McAlister, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee and a graduate of University of Tennessee, has

served as NCG 1 commodore since June 2018. During his tenure, he oversaw the organizing,

manning, training, equipping, deploying and sustainment of ten subordinate units to include three

active Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB) 3, 4, and 5. Three reserve battalions, two

Naval Construction Regiments, a Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit, and an Underwater

Construction Team, totaling 4,700 Sailors and Seabees on the Pacific Coast.



In his opening remarks, McAlister expressed his gratitude from the local community and

supporters of our military service.

“I would like to start out this morning by expressing my appreciation to the countless supporters

of our force and to all those individuals, communities, and organizations that give so much to

take care of our Seabees and our families,” said McAlister.



Seabees have been in Port Hueneme onboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme

(previously called Camp Rousseau) since May 18, 1942. NCG-1, in its many forms, has been

here since 1944, previously known as the 31 st Naval Construction Regiment, 31 st Seabee

Readiness Group, and ultimately in 2013, Naval Construction Group 1.



“To Naval Construction Group 1, you are an amazing command made up of professional leaders

and true patriots,” said McAlister. “I stood before you two years ago and asked you to rethink

our business, to operate with a sense of urgency and maximize our effectiveness. You not only

met this challenge, but exceeded it beyond my wildest expectations in ever department at every

level.”



McAlister will report to Commander, Naval Installations Command, Washington D.C., in July

for his next assignment

In his closing remarks, McAlister addressed the command one last time and expressed his

confidence and optimism for the command’s future.



“It has been my upmost honor to serve with each of you in the Pacific Fleet Construction Force

and to see the accomplishments and initiative in action. The Naval Construction Force is better

because of the Seabees and Sailors within it owning their missions and executing accordingly.”



The change of command was solidified by the passing of the unit’s colors from McAlister to

Riethmiller, a tradition amongst Naval Construction Force units.



After the passing of the colors, Riethmiller addressed his command of over 4,700 personnel to

include civilian and contractors, via social media for the first time as their new commanding

officer.



“Ceremonies are about celebrating heritage, which is important, we will never ask our Seabees

and their families to sacrifice when unneeded.” said Riethmiller. “Today’s ceremony, while one

of the strangest that I have taken part in, serves at the foot of those people and protects our

members and their families.”



Riethmiller is a native of Columbus, Ohio and graduate of The Ohio State University. He began

his naval career as the Assistant Public Works officer of Naval Air Station Mississippi. His

pervious duties include: Company Commander, NMCB 3; Aide to the Commander, 1 st Naval

Construction Division; Assistant Public Works Officer, Norfolk Naval Station; Operations

Officer, NMCB 11; Energy Action Officer, Chief of Naval Operations Shore Readiness

Division; Assistant Operations Officer and Integrated Product Team Blue lead, NAVFAC

Washington; Public Works Officer, Naval Base Coronado Complex; Commanding Officer,

NMCB 5; and Operations Officer, NAVFAC Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



Riethmiller finished his speech with a look ahead, “My philosophy is simple. Be the best at the

thing the free world needs the most. How do we do that? By serving one boss: not me, not the

admiral and not the Pacific Fleet, but instead the second class petty officer, the crew leader, or

the fire team leader. Those sailors and their people will build everything our nation needs to

defend and defeat the evil in the Pacific.”



NCG 1 prepares Pacific Fleet Naval Construction Force (NCF) units to conduct expeditionary

and deliberate construction in support of Combatant Commanders and warfighter requirements.

They do this through combat and construction training; equipment and maintenance training; and

the logistical and mobilization support of their subordinate units.



NCG 1 exercises administrative control over ten U.S. Navy construction units.

