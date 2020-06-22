McRaven to Share Lessons on Leadership During Virtual Lecture

The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) has taken its popular Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) series virtual, exposing university students, faculty and staff to prominent leaders across a broad spectrum of disciplines through live, interactive presentations online. Up next, retired Adm. William McRaven presents “Leadership from the Battlefield to the Boardroom” on Tuesday, June 23, LIVE at 12 noon PDT.



McRaven became a well-known figure in the world of Special Operations, leading the forces of several high-profile operations – including the capture of Saddam Hussein and the rescue of Richard Phillips, Captain of the Maersk Alabama. He developed and oversaw Operation Neptune Spear that led to the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011, and was runner-up for “TIME” magazine’s annual “Person of the Year.”



McRaven has been a steadfast proponent of education, and considered it a pillar of the Special Operations Forces (SOF). During his time at NPS in the 1990s, he recognized a gap in the educational programs provided to his community, designing a new curriculum to fill that gap all while completing his own degree requirements. McRaven’s NPS thesis served as the foundation for his well-known “Theory of Special Operations” which is widely regarded as one of the most impactful texts in SOF strategy. The program McRaven started, now known as Defense Analysis, has graduated more than 1,660 students since.



Retiring in 2014 after a 37-year active duty career, McRaven continued his leadership in the field of education, becoming Chancellor of the University of Texas system in early 2015. As the chief executive officer of the UT system, McRaven led 14 institutions that educate 221,000 students, and employ 20,000 faculty and more than 80,000 researchers, health care professionals and staff.



“We are proud to continue our SGL series with a man of exemplary character and impeccable leadership,” noted NPS President retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau. “Our graduates write history, and we are fortunate to have them come back to NPS, virtually or otherwise, to share their knowledge with the next generation of service leaders.”



SGL presentations are delivered in a “TED Talk” format to make the subjects accessible to a broader audience comprised of diverse stakeholders. The talk can be viewed live online via the NPS streaming channel [https://www.nps.edu/web/video] on Tuesday, June 23 at 12 noon PDT.



Media are invited to watch and cover the lecture. For more information about NPS’ SECNAV Guest Lecture program, contact Dale Kuska in NPS’ Office of University Communications at (831) 656-7620 or pao@nps.edu.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 14:28 Story ID: 372590 Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McRaven to Share Lessons on Leadership During Virtual Lecture, by Dale Kuska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.