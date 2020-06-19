Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Dam Neck Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Dam Neck held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceania Dam Neck Annex June 19.



Capt. Matthew Rick relieved Capt. John Vliet as commanding officer. Vliet had been the commanding officer since December 2016.



Rick assumed responsibility of CSCSU Unit Dam Neck, one of CSCS’ 14 learning sites and detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Spain, and Japan, which trains surface warriors to fight and win.



Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS’ commanding officer, unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, discussed Vliet’s successful tour via teleconference.



"John is a passionate, driven leader whose warfighting expertise and contributions have directly impacted the Navy,” Stoner said. “John was the driving force for the rewrite of the Ships Self-Defense System (SSDS) trainer improvements and courses of instruction, which established CSCSU Dam Neck as the SSDS Center for Excellence. During his tenure, the Aegis Ashore Team Trainer (AATT), located at CSCSU Dam Neck, exceeded all training and qualification requirements for over 36 deploying teams. Most importantly, anyone who has had the pleasure of working with John knows he is truly dedicated to his Sailors. His dedication has resulted in many of his Sailors advancing in their careers and being selected for CSCS Instructor of the Year. CSCSU Dam Neck was also a recipient of the Retention Excellence Award.”



Vliet, who was the commanding officer for TSC Great Lakes before CSCSU Dam Neck, states that he is honored to have served as a commanding officer in the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) domain for six, straight years.



“As a commanding officer, I witness my Sailors’ drive, diligence, and commitment each day,” he explained. “I respect them, I respect the sacrifices they are making to protect and defend this country. It is the Sailors who will encounter our enemies and fight and win.”



Vliet also recognized several of his staff.



“The real thanks goes to my officers and chief petty officers who have come together to support our training mission,” he said. “I am proud of all of you, of all the Sailors at this command. Thank you for what you do for CSCS, the Navy, and our nation.”



Rick, who previously served as commanding officer, Training Support Center Hampton Roads, is honored to be part of the CSCS community.



“CSCSU Dam Neck is a very, impressive command,” he said. “I look forward to working with you as we continue to build on the great work Capt. Vliet has accomplished and delivering Sailors who are ready to operate and maintain the most advanced surface combat systems.”



CSCS is a global organization of professional military and civilian educators and support personnel focused on training the Surface Navy to fight and win. CSCS trains over 36,000 U.S. and Allied Sailors a year to operate, maintain and employ weapons, sensors, communications, combat systems and deck equipment of surface warships to build Combat Ready Ships with Battle Minded Crews.



For information on the Center for Surface Combat Systems, visit: https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/cscs/.



Visit us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Center-for-Surface-Combat-Systems/1480366868885239

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 12:39 Story ID: 372576 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Dam Neck Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, by Kimberly Lansdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.