Futenma Bike Race marks first major sporting event to return during COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sporting events were put on hold as a precautionary measure. As Okinawa marks more than 50 days COVID-19 free, events are being re-opened to the community. One of the first events to be opened was the Annual Futenma Bike Race hosted by Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS).



“We do this race every year,” said Taryn Miller, an adult sports specialist with MCCS, “but this year we had to put a twist on it.”



The race took place in a time trial format so participants could maintain social distancing while racing. The CDC defines social distancing as keeping space between yourself and other people to reduce the spread of a disease.



“This is the first time we are back in full force since the COVID-19 break to bring the community together.” said Miller.



Fifty-one competitors participated in the 44 km (27.3 mile) race. One of the competitors was U.S. Marine Col. David Steele, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.



“We came up with a way to hold a race and keep the bikers safe,” said Steele. “The MCCS personnel and volunteers worked hard to have this event held and it shows.”



