Veteran father serves as mentor for Cal Guard Soldier

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –Sharing military service can deepen the bond between father and son. For Sgt. Patrick Reilly, an assistant operations sergeant with the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters and Headquarters Company, firmly believes that his father’s service has influenced and shaped his own career as a Soldier.



Reilly’s father, Ronald Reilly, spent over 25 years in the military, with the majority of the time served on active duty. He began his military service in the U.S. Marine Corps before switching branches to the U.S. Army where he ultimately retired as a master sergeant.



Sgt. Patrick Reilly was born later in his father’s career and although he does not remember his father being in the military, he feels that he did experience the strong bonds his father formed through his military service.



“Most of my memories involving his career were from the lifelong friendships he had made,” he said. “Uncles that weren’t blood-related visited, and they told their stories.”



Military traditions were strong in their family and while he does not consider himself to be a traditional “military kid,” Reilly said that there were aspects his father’s career that rubbed off on him.



“Being on time, keeping to the letter of the rules, and doing what I can to improve my community were instilled early on," he said.



Reilly began his career in the U.S. Navy. After he joined, Reilly said that his father was happy to see him follow in his footsteps and he counseled his son to focus on the most important facet of his blossoming military career.



“His advice was to learn as much as I could in regard to leadership.”



Reilly's father explained that being a leader would help him not only in his military career, but also in his civilian life.



In 2019, Reilly joined the California Army National Guard. Adjusting to a new service was something that his father understood personally, having served himself in two different branches.



“When I made the switch to the Army, I found that he was much more interested in what I was doing,” said Sgt. Patrick Reilly. “He offered a lot more direct advice, which has informed a lot of my decision-making as I’ve been adapting to life in the Guard.”



Reilly said that he considers his father a mentor and values his advice. “My dad was never a man of many words,” said Reilly, “so when they creep out, they’re usually worth noting.”



On this Father’s Day, Reilly wanted his father to know that he appreciates him for being a role model and always being there to support him.

