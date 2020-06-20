Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran Father is mentor to son in the Cal Guard

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori 

    California National Guard   

    Sgt. Patrick Reilly, a Soldier with the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters Company loads a magazine at a night qualification range on Camp Pendleton, California on November 16, 2019. Reilly's father, Ronald Reilly, was also in the military and passed down military traditions to his son.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 23:04
    Photo ID: 6247183
    VIRIN: 200620-Z-UN455-3001
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 909.83 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran Father is mentor to son in the Cal Guard, by SSG Katie Grandori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    mentorship
    California National Guard
    USNORTHCOM
    California
    Father's Day
    Qual
    79th IBCT
    Night Qualification
    Range Qualification
    Cal Guard
    79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Night Qual
    Father's Day 2020
    Ammo Point

