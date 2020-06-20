Veteran Father is mentor to son in the Cal Guard

Sgt. Patrick Reilly, a Soldier with the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters Company loads a magazine at a night qualification range on Camp Pendleton, California on November 16, 2019. Reilly's father, Ronald Reilly, was also in the military and passed down military traditions to his son.

