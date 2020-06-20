Cal Guard Soldier explains that being a father is his most important job

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Donovan Greer, the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Donovan Greer, the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters medical noncommissioned officer, poses with his four boys Terry Greer, Nicholas Greer, Donavan Greer, and Alec Greer. While Greer is a Soldier, he is a father first (photo courtesy of the Greer family). see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Being a Soldier in the California National Guard is an important calling, but it may not be the most important job for many California National Guardsmen. Staff Sgt. Donovan Greer, the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters medical noncommissioned officer, is not only a Soldier, but also a father to four boys.



Greer was a dad before he joined the military, and he says that his experiences as a parent have helped him become a great Soldier and NCO.



“As a father, you are the mentor, trainer and leader that your children took up to,” said Greer. "NCOs have the same responsibilities to their Soldiers," he added.



The maturity he gained as a father gave him a head start over some of his peers when he joined the military.



“Leadership is learned and developed,” said Greer. “It helps to have patience, understanding and listening skills.”



Though the jobs are similar, he explained that the military is more likely to recognize achievements and hard work.



“Unlike the military, fatherhood doesn’t always bring you glory or recognition, but it does give you an internal peace and hope for who they will become,” said Greer.



While there are no medals for fatherhood, Greer believes that being a good father might be the most important thing that a person can do with their life.



“The role and title of father has so much responsibility and respect,” said Greer. “As fathers, we have the ability to influence the world and create a culture of values.”



He explained that military fathers can especially leave their children with those same values their service has taught them: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.



“Who wouldn’t want to be part of that culture?” said Greer.



Though his military service has added value to his life and the lives of his children. It did not come without its own difficulties. He has had to leave his children for spans of two weeks for annual training, to a whole year for various military duties throughout his career.



“The hardest thing for me, being a military dad, is missing important dates,” he said.



He regrets the big moments he has missed, like birthdays and baseball games, because of his military duties. His suggestion to combat that is to spend as much time with them as you can.



"Take that walk, ride that bike with them.”



He encouraged Soldiers who were ready for fatherhood to understand that it is an incredibly fulfilling and important job.



“It is the best and most amazing experience of your life,” said Greer. “Fathers are scarce in today’s society, but they are needed more than ever.”



He encouraged Soldiers to spend time with their children and be good mentors to them.



“Kids mimic their parents,” said Greer. “They will learn how to work from their dad’s work ethic. They will learn how to love from how their father loves them and their mother. They will build a foundation of respect, courage and determination based on Dad.”