Staff Sgt. Donovan Greer, the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters medical noncommissioned officer, poses with his four boys Terry Greer, Nicholas Greer, Donavan Greer, and Alec Greer. While Greer is a Soldier, he is a father first (photo courtesy of the Greer family).
06.20.2020
06.20.2020
|6247182
|200621-Z-A3568-1054
|3516x2959
|2.44 MB
SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|3
|0
|0
Cal Guard Soldier explains that being a father is his most important job
