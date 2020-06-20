Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard Soldier explains that being a father is his most important job

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    California National Guard   

    Staff Sgt. Donovan Greer, the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters medical noncommissioned officer, poses with his four boys Terry Greer, Nicholas Greer, Donavan Greer, and Alec Greer. While Greer is a Soldier, he is a father first (photo courtesy of the Greer family).

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 23:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard Soldier explains that being a father is his most important job, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    USNORTHCOM
    California
    Greer
    Father's Day
    79th IBCT
    Fatherhood
    Cal Guard
    79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Father's Day 2020

