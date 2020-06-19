C-17: Keeping the mission moving in the Pacific

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson | U.S. Air Force Col. W. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander, poses for a photo with a...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson | U.S. Air Force Col. W. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander, poses for a photo with a C-17 Globemaster III crew before his fini flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2020. Burks, who served as the wing commander since June 2018, retired after 25 years of service. Tail number 5148 is the same aircraft Burks flew from the Boeing factory to Hickam Field in 2006 (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii--

Which U.S. Air Force aircraft comes to mind when you think of the word flexible? The men and women of the 15th Wing work daily to provide the Indo-Pacific region sustained flexibility, being home to the only active-duty C-17 squadron on Hawaii.



The Department of Defense and partners identify the C-17 Globemaster III as the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force.



Being a flexible cargo aircraft allows the 15th Wing to further exemplify the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command priorities and continue to achieve U.S. national security objectives while protecting national interests.



"The C-17 gives INDOPACOM the reach to execute the mission across the expansive area of responsibility." Said Maj. Jamie Leenman, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot.

“Whether it's building partner capacity and training alongside our allied air forces, delivering equipment and personnel for exercises with partners, or returning our fallen heroes with Defense Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the C-17 is the platform to get the job accomplished.”



Providing rapid strategic delivery of troops and cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases across the world is an essential role of the C-17 aircraft.



"The C-17 is so enjoyable to fly because we have so many mission sets," said Capt. Jared Barkemeyer, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot. " We can fly an aerial refueling mission with a tanker aircraft, transport personnel and cargo onto a drop zone, and then land on a dirt strip all in one flight--it’s never a dull moment.”



The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States.



Airmen from across Team Hickam support the C-17 mission in various ways.



"The mission couldn't get done without support from the 15th Wing and the mission partners on the base," said Barkemeyer. "Primarily the 15th Maintenance Group and the 735th Air Mobility Squadron. The 15th MXG Airmen spend countless hours preparing the aircraft to be mission ready. The 735th AMS port dawgs prepares the plane to receive cargo and ensures it's safe for use to fly.”



Along with 15th MXG and 735th AMS, Barkemyer added that the mission could not happen without the support from the Intelligence units who deliver briefs before every mission to ensure the C-17 aircrew knows exactly what the objectives are priorities are for the mission.



"It's a very versatile aircraft, and our crews work hard to ensure we're ready for the next call," said Leenman. “We are ready to go wherever and whenever to deliver people and cargo to ensure the mission is accomplished.”



Back in March of this year the 535th AS delivered 31,063 pounds of cargo to the Mariana Islands.in support of the COVID-19 response.



“The C-17 is a tremendous state department vehicle,” said Col. Halsey Burks, former 15th Wing commander. “It can carry combat supplies as well as a lot of hope.”