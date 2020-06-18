9th Mission Support Command Hosts Retirement Ceremony

Schofield Barracks, Hawaii - The 9th Mission Support Command, headquartered in Fort Shafter Flats, Honolulu, Hawaii, hosted the 25th Infantry Division Quarterly Retirement Ceremony June 18, 2020 at the 25th ID Headquarters and honored three 25th ID and U.S. Army Hawaii Retirees and their Family members for their dedicated service to our Armed Forces and Nation.



“Thank you so much for being here today,” said Brig. Gen. Timothy D. Connelly, 9th MSC Commanding General and the host for the ceremony. “This is so important, and I’m glad everybody took the time to come out and recognize some amazing careers of service.”



Connelly also thanked the retired Soldiers’ family members for their dedication and sacrifice.



“This is also important, if not more important, for the family members here today, who supported their loved ones as they culminated an amazing military career and move on to the next chapter in their life.”



The first to be recognized was 1st Sgt. Charles M. Robinson. Robinson entered the United States Army on September 17, 1999 and was assigned to Company E, 795th Military Police Battalion where he completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His most recent assignment was the 8th Military Police Brigade S3 Operations Sergeant.



First Sergeant Lonnie D. Westbrook Jr. was the next service member to receive his retirement awards. Westbrook Jr. entered the United States Army June 10, 1998 and attended Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. His most recent assignment was the Brigade Senior Maintenance Supervisor with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 8th Military Police Brigade at Schofield Barracks.



The last retired Soldier to be honored was Sgt. 1st Class Sherry Booker Wright, a Human Resources Sergeant. Her most recent assignment was serving as the Processing Non Commissioned Officer-In-Charge for Honolulu Military Entrance Processing Station in Hawaii. She joined the Army March 13, 2000.



Connelly challenged the retired Soldiers to share their story.



“We’re relying on you as Soldiers for life to carry that story forward and convince others that service to a higher cause, service to the cause of freedom, service to the cause of your nation, is a worthy cause,” he said. “Your valuable and incredible service over the last 20-22 years to this nation cannot be repaid, and I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for our country.”

