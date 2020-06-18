9th Mission Support Command Hosts Retirement Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Timothy Connelly and Command Sgt. Maj. Maria "Jessie" Baird of the 9th Mission Support Command hosted a Celebration of Service, honoring three Soldiers, including First Sergeant Lonnie D. Westbrook Jr.



The 9th Mission Support Command, headquartered in Fort Shafter Flats, Honolulu, Hawaii, hosted the 25th Infantry Division Quarterly Retirement Ceremony June 18, 2020 at the 25th ID Headquarters and honored three 25th ID and U.S. Army Hawaii Retirees and their Family members for their dedicated service to our Armed Forces and Nation.

