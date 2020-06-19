Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    314th TRS changes command

    314th Training Squadron changes command

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Kelley, 517th Training Group commander, Lt. Col. Jaclyn...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif.--- The 314th Training Squadron live streamed their change of command ceremony atop Munakata Hall at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., despite COVID-19, June 17.

    The 314th TRS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt. Col. Joseph Ladymon, and thanked 314th TRS outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jaclyn Deroush, for her hard work and dedication.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 19:03
    Story ID: 372522
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 314th TRS changes command, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT