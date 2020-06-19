314th TRS changes command

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif.--- The 314th Training Squadron live streamed their change of command ceremony atop Munakata Hall at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., despite COVID-19, June 17.



The 314th TRS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt. Col. Joseph Ladymon, and thanked 314th TRS outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jaclyn Deroush, for her hard work and dedication.

