314th Training Squadron changes command

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Kelley, 517th Training Group commander, Lt. Col. Jaclyn Deroush, 314th Training Squadron outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Joseph Ladymon,314th TRS incoming commander, stand at attention during the change of command ceremony atop Munakata Hall at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., June 17, 2020. Kelly presented Deroush the Meritorious Service Medal, followed by Deroush relinquishing command to Ladymon. (Courtesy photo)

