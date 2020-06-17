Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th Training Squadron changes command

    314th Training Squadron changes command

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Kelley, 517th Training Group commander, Lt. Col. Jaclyn Deroush, 314th Training Squadron outgoing commander, and Lt. Col. Joseph Ladymon,314th TRS incoming commander, stand at attention during the change of command ceremony atop Munakata Hall at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., June 17, 2020. Kelly presented Deroush the Meritorious Service Medal, followed by Deroush relinquishing command to Ladymon. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020
    VIRIN: 200617-F-DX569-1006
    314th TRS changes command

    Change of Command
    COVID-19
    314th Training Squadron changes command

