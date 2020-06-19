Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District Hosts Ranger Training for SWD

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Rangers from the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed annual park ranger training June 19 to improve the recreation experience and customer interaction at Corps of Engineers parks and campgrounds.

    Summer rangers from the Fort Worth, Little Rock and Tulsa District, completed the Visitors Assistance Citation Authority Program to prepare them for the park ranger experience.

    Each year Southwestern Division districts takes turns hosting VACAP training. As the VACAP 2020 host, Tulsa District navigated the logistical challenges of planning and executing the training program as the nation begins the slow process of returning to business following the COVID-19 outbreak.

    “Our district Recreation section of Operations Division deserve a lot of credit for putting together valuable training for our rangers and our sister districts in Southwestern Division," said Col. Scott S. Preston, Tulsa District Commander. “They successfully planned and organized training for park rangers from three districts under challenging circumstances, which demonstrates how the district developed solutions to challenging problems."

    During the week-long course, instructors teach prospective park rangers about Title 36 rules and regulations, which govern U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parks, campgrounds and recreation areas.

    Many Corps of Engineers project offices rely upon augmentation from summer rangers during the recreation season, which generally extends from April to November in the Tulsa District. The VACAP course prepares recent hires and summer rangers, to engage with the public in a professional and respectful manner.

    “You are now the face of the Corps of Engineers, the first thing people see is going to be you in that uniform,” Eric Summars, Fort Supply lake office manager and VACAP instructor, told the trainees. “Make sure you have your boots polished and your belt shined because your appearance impacts how visitors perceive you. It makes a difference.”

