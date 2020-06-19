Marine follows in her mother’s footsteps

According to science, mother-daughter relationships are typically one of the strongest bonds out there. For the Hallfords, their bond is unbreakable.



Erika Hallford, served in the Marine Corps as a Transportation Management Specialist from 1992 to 1996.



“I joined the Marine Corps because of the motto,” said Erika. “I wanted to be a part of the few, the proud.”



28 years ago Erika graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, from November Company, Platoon 4023. She still recalls the difficulties of recruit training and all the memories she made throughout her time in the Corps.



“I’m very proud to say I served as a Marine,” said Erika. “I love when people look at me and say, ‘You were a Marine?’ I surprise a lot of people.”



Erika got out after 4 years because she married an active duty sailor and wanted to build her family, she stated. But she was always ready to share her stories from the Corps with her daughter Larissa.



“My mom told me stories about the work she did, traveling, her days off, motivational runs, and the camaraderie,” said Larissa.



Larissa remembers growing up and admiring her mother’s ribbons, badges, and other trinkets from her time in the Marine Corps, Larissa stated.



“Since I was 6 years old I knew I wanted to follow in her footsteps,” said Larissa.



She did just that. Now, Pvt. Larissa Hallford, graduated from MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, on April 3, 2020 from November Company, Platoon 4013. She is now studying to be an avionics technician at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.



Not only did both women have a drive to serve in the Marine Corps, they both enlisted out of Recruiting Sub-Station El Cajon, Permanent Contact Station El Centro just 28 years apart.



“I was raised here in El Centro, California, and we moved so much because of the military and it’s such a coincidence that we ended up here and she was able to enlist out of the same office,” said Erika.



When Larissa decided to take the first step into PCS El Centro her mom was right by her side. But after that first visit, Larissa knew she could do anything she put her mind to, Erika stated.



“She was very supportive about everything,” said Larissa. “My whole life she has been supportive of who I am and what I want to do.”



Erika is extremely proud of her daughter, she stated.



“She is doing this solely to follow the heritage and have that title of Marine,” said Erika. “She wants to say that she served her country.”



Not only has their bond strengthened over years of shared memories as mother and daughter, but now they are a part of the sisterhood that the Marine Corps has created for them.

