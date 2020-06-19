Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth anvil takes its place at entrance of Anvil Field

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Story by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    FORT POLK, La. — The latest anvil — the eighth statue placed in significant footprints throughout Fort Polk — was unveiled at the entrance to Anvil Field, which sits on the corner of Ninth Street and Alabama Avenue.
    The anvils represent the branding concept behind the “Forging Warrior the Spirit” motto. Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general said seeing the anvils reminds the Fort Polk community of the importance of Fort Polk’s mission.
    Sean McCroary, supervisory sports specialist, said he thinks this is the best representation yet of exemplifying “Forging the Warrior Spirit,” because it is the premier setting for Soldiers to practice for and take the Army Combat Fitness Test. But he said it’s not just for Soldiers.
    “I’ve also seen Family members, veterans and Department of the Army civilians using this field. You name it and they are out here participating in a wide range of activities,” he said.
    Randy Behr, Fort Polk Sports, Fitness and Aquatics chief, said the field helps focus Soldiers when it comes to resiliency.
    “Sports and fitness is resiliency, which means mission readiness,” he said.
    Capt. Robert Ogden, G3 engineer plans officer, is part of the team that has helped the anvils transform from concept to reality.
    “The coordination needed to create each individual part of these anvils has been huge. There were many people that helped bring those pieces together to make the finished product. It’s been a real success,” he said.
    The last two anvils will soon be unveiled. They will be placed on the north and south ends of Alabama Avenue — the route Soldiers use to run during physical training.

