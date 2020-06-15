Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth anvil takes its place at entrance of Anvil Field

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Sean McCroary, supervisory sports specialist, unveils the eighth of 10 anvil sculptures at Anvil Field June 15 as Fort Polk command and representatives from Morale, Welfare and Recreation, G3 and sports, fitness and aquatics leadership look on.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    unveiling
    Anvil Field
    Fort Polk Anvil

