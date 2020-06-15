Eighth anvil takes its place at entrance of Anvil Field

Sean McCroary, supervisory sports specialist, unveils the eighth of 10 anvil sculptures at Anvil Field June 15 as Fort Polk command and representatives from Morale, Welfare and Recreation, G3 and sports, fitness and aquatics leadership look on.

