315th TRS welcomes new Commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 315th Training Squadron held their change of command ceremony in private, at the base theater here, despite COVID-19, June 17.



Keeping the ceremony attendees at less than 10 people, the 315th TRS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt Col. John Bergmans, and thanked the 315th TRS outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Mark Chang, for his hard work and dedication.

