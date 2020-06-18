Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    315th TRS welcomes new Commander

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th TRG commander, salutes Lt Col. John Bergmans...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FROCE BASE, AFGHANISTAN

    06.18.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 315th Training Squadron held their change of command ceremony in private, at the base theater here, despite COVID-19, June 17.

    Keeping the ceremony attendees at less than 10 people, the 315th TRS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt Col. John Bergmans, and thanked the 315th TRS outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Mark Chang, for his hard work and dedication.

