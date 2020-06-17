315th TRS welcomes new Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th TRG commander, salutes Lt Col. John Bergmans at the base theater, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a time honored military tradition that signifies the orderly transfer of authority. (Courtesy photo)

