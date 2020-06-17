Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    315th TRS welcomes new Commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th TRG commander, salutes Lt Col. John Bergmans at the base theater, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a time honored military tradition that signifies the orderly transfer of authority. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, 315th TRS welcomes new Commander, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    new commander
    315th Training Squadron
    315 TRS
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
    Lt Col. John Bergmans

