CIWT Det. Fort Gordon’s OIC Selected to Navy Commander

Courtesy Photo | 200612-N-XX082-0003 FORT GORDON, Ga. (June 5, 2020) – The Center for Information...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200612-N-XX082-0003 FORT GORDON, Ga. (June 5, 2020) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon Officer in Charge Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Kruppa is congratulated by his Sailors for being selected for the rank of Navy commander. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Amanda Girard, Center for Information Warfare Training Det. Fort Gordon



FORT GORDON, Ga. – For the small detachment of about 40 Sailors attached to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon, career achievements and other reasons for celebration are not taken lightly.



The Sailors here are of the highest caliber, and rightfully so; peers and leadership alike strive to build up and challenge one another. The idea of “One Team, One Fight” is particularly true for this outstanding cadre of instructors and support personnel.



Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that the selection of Officer in Charge Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Kruppa for the rank of commander sent ripples of excitement and elation through the Det.



Immediately, plans were drawn up for a festive, socially-distanced affair, and the Det. spaciously gathered around the traditional gold anchor to give three cheers to the now Cmdr. (select) Kruppa, June 12.



Kruppa arrived at CIWT Det. Fort Gordon in December 2018 from Special Reconnaissance Team 2, where he served as tactical information operations officer, troop commander, and chief staff officer. Prior assignments include Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command / CTF1020; Computer Network Operations Development Program at the National Security Agency; and subsurface direct support at Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii.



“Being selected for commander is a humbling milestone that has not been an individual effort,” shared Kruppa. “Without the support of my family or the mentorship and guidance from all of the officers, chiefs, and Sailors I’ve been fortunate enough to work alongside throughout my career, our collective successes that led to this selection would not have been possible.”



As a training location for CIWT, CIWT Det. Fort Gordon delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. CIWT Det. Fort Gordon specializes in training to fleet Sailors in the areas of satellite communications operation and maintenance, maritime cryptologic systems operation and maintenance, and language training graduating approximately 225 students in 30 courses of instruction annually.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



