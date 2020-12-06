Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIWT Det. Fort Gordon’s OIC Selected to Navy Commander

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200612-N-XX082-0003 FORT GORDON, Ga. (June 5, 2020) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon Officer in Charge Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Kruppa is congratulated by his Sailors for being selected for the rank of Navy commander. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

