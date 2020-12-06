200612-N-XX082-0003 FORT GORDON, Ga. (June 5, 2020) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon Officer in Charge Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Kruppa is congratulated by his Sailors for being selected for the rank of Navy commander. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 16:18 Photo ID: 6244104 VIRIN: 200612-N-XX082-0003 Resolution: 2910x2403 Size: 2.14 MB Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIWT Det. Fort Gordon’s OIC Selected to Navy Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.