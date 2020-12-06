200612-N-XX082-0003 FORT GORDON, Ga. (June 5, 2020) – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Det. Fort Gordon Officer in Charge Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Kruppa is congratulated by his Sailors for being selected for the rank of Navy commander. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6244104
|VIRIN:
|200612-N-XX082-0003
|Resolution:
|2910x2403
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CIWT Det. Fort Gordon’s OIC Selected to Navy Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
