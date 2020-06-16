Army & Air Force Exchange Service, DeCA Team Up to Sell Each Other’s Gift Cards

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the Defense Commissary Agency have joined forces to sell the other’s gift cards in their stores.



Starting June 22, commissary gift cards from $5 to $300 will be available at select Exchanges for purchase. In addition, Exchange gift cards from $5 to $1,500 will be available at commissaries.



Gift cards must still be redeemed at their respective agency or online.



“The Exchange and commissary are working together for the good of the military community, bringing convenience and value to all who serve,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Both retailers are all-in to support our Warfighters and their families.”



The joint effort showcases the strength of military resale, said Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka N. O’Neal, DeCA’s senior enlisted advisor to the agency director.



“This initiative is another example of the military resale community partnering to offer our customers the best that the installation has to offer for commissary and Exchange shopping,” O’Neal said. “Collaborative efforts such as this reinforce the value of the installation as the No. 1 destination to best serve our service members and their families.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



