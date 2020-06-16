Military Shoppers Can Show They Are ‘Better Together’ with Exchange and P&G Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Service members and their families can submit a photo or video showing how their days...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members and their families can submit a photo or video showing how their days are “better together” for a chance to win $4,500 in prizes from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and P&G. Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit their photo or video at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from June 19 to July 12. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The family that stays together, wins together! Service members and their families can submit a photo or video showing how their days are “better together” for a chance to win $4,500 in prizes from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and P&G.



Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit their photo or video at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from June 19 to July 12.



Six winners will be selected. Three will win a prize package of a $500 Exchange gift card, a P&G hygiene basket worth $250 and a P&G home care basket worth $250. An additional three winners will each receive the hygiene and home care baskets. The hygiene basket includes name-brand skincare, haircare and other health and beauty products, while the home care basket includes a selection of laundry, air freshener and cleaning products.



“The last few months have been a time of stress and uncertainty for many military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange and P&G want to provide an opportunity for our shoppers to focus on the positive and win some great prizes at the same time.”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



For complete rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.



