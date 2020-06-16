Garrison launches new online appointment system

VICENZA, Italy (June 16, 2020)– As U.S. Army Garrison Italy reopens services and activities, the garrison is launching an online appointment system on 16 June, 2020, that will make scheduling appointments easier for the Vicenza and Darby military communities.



Acuity Scheduling allows both CAC and non-CAC users, including Family Members and members of non-garrison organizations, to make online appointments at any time of the day, on desktop or mobile devices, for services like privately-owned vehicle inspection, pass and badge, housing and passport offices.



Garrison Installation Operations Deputy Frank Lauer said, “Due to social distancing as a result of COVID-19, the garrison commander insisted we refine our processes for services and customers.”



The coronavirus has transformed the way leaders approach reopening services and activities.



“This translates into a great opportunity for the modernization of some garrison functions while improving customer satisfaction and service providers’ efficiency,” said Garrison Knowledge Manager and Webmaster Vincenzo Leto. “We are quite possibly facing a major change in the way USAG Italy provides services to service members and their families, to the U.S. and the host nation professionals.”



As of June 16, eight different services will be available for online appointments. These include, installation pass, DOD ID registration and other services, passports, consular report of birth abroad, newborn briefing/paper work check, SSN application and visa application.



“We are giving the garrison customers the capability to setup an appointment with our services through only a few clicks on any device,” says Leto. Users will have the capability to cancel or reschedule an appointment and to save it to a calendar such as Google, Microsoft Outlook and others.



Users will then receive a confirmation email with detailed information. The email will include information like the location and documents needed for the appointment or service.



Lauer explains, “It does not require the use of personally identifiable information and is safe to use.”



“It is simple and effective, but we are open to any suggestions from our customers to improve as we go along. It will be an on-going process of refinement,” clarifies Leto.



In the next few days, the KM office is expected to bring online more services, such as the Vehicle Registration Office, Host Nation Citations, Drivers Testing, POV Inspection, Central Processing Facility, DPW, Army Community Service, Religious Services Office and the related services in Camp Darby.



The online appointment system is accessible from the garrison homepage: https://home.army.mil/italy/index.php



So, is the system here to stay?



“If the numbers will support it, primarily in the terms of customers satisfaction, it is going to be a definitive change and I would add ‘in the right direction,’” Leto said.

