IWTC Corry Station Hosts Color Run

By Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Information Warfare Training Center (IWTC) Corry Station service members hosted a Color Run for staff and students, June 13.



The event was organized by IWTC Corry Station staff with the help of volunteer students. Overall event organizer, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Tyrell Fergusonbey, shared the run provided a unique opportunity for not only the command to come together, but the IWTC Corry Station students as well.



“This is a great opportunity to network and get to know each other’s hobbies,” said Fergusonbey. "We're hoping this creates physical fitness awareness throughout the command while having fun."



IWTC Corry Station student Seaman Lovette Hurtado said, “This is my first color run and I have no other expectations but to improve my fitness and health with my shipmates.”



Many of the participants were first-term Sailors, and the Color Run was great opportunity to help these young men and women remain fit while also enjoying some camaraderie and fun together.



The emphasis of the Color Run remained on fun rather than competition, with runners beginning the race dressed in different themes or the Navy physical training uniform and passing through color stations at each mile marker. Each color station was associated with a different color, and volunteers blasted participants with dyed cornstarch from spray bottles.



IWTC Corry Station student Seaman River Stetson Bethke said, “I used to compete in 5K races and run for fun, and I like to participate and come out during command running events to make the best of my weekends.”



IWTC Corry Station Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Johnson also participated in the event, giving the runners a morale boost.



“Our staff and students made us proud and made it worth it,” Johnson said. “We were able to promote fun, physical fitness, camaraderie, military pride, and healthy competition while still maintaining COVID precautions.



Seaman Lidia Perez, a student at IWTC Corry Station said, “I enjoyed volunteering and painting the runners. This event provided an opportunity to give back to my fellow students.”



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



