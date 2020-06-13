Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Corry Station Hosts Color Run

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200613-N-XX082-0009 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 13, 2020) – A service member attached to Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station participates in a Color Run onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola Florida. Many of the participants were first-term Sailors, and the Color Run was great opportunity to help these young men and women remain fit while also enjoying some camaraderie and fun together. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

