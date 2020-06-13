200613-N-XX082-0009 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 13, 2020) – A service member attached to Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station participates in a Color Run onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola Florida. Many of the participants were first-term Sailors, and the Color Run was great opportunity to help these young men and women remain fit while also enjoying some camaraderie and fun together. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 09:39 Photo ID: 6242413 VIRIN: 200613-N-XX082-0009 Resolution: 1737x1158 Size: 397.46 KB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTC Corry Station Hosts Color Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.