200613-N-XX082-0009 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 13, 2020) – A service member attached to Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station participates in a Color Run onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola Florida. Many of the participants were first-term Sailors, and the Color Run was great opportunity to help these young men and women remain fit while also enjoying some camaraderie and fun together. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 09:39
|Photo ID:
|6242413
|VIRIN:
|200613-N-XX082-0009
|Resolution:
|1737x1158
|Size:
|397.46 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IWTC Corry Station Hosts Color Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
