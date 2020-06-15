Corps approves Lake Cumberland Marina expansion with finding of no significant impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 15, 2020) – The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently approved the Lake Cumberland Marina expansion after a National Environmental Protection Act review concluded with a “Finding of No Significant Impact” regarding an evaluation of effects to the human environment associated with the proposed expansion.



The NEPA process included the publication of an “Environmental Assessment.” The EA included a description and analysis of the proposed development, an analysis of a reasonable alternative to the proposal, and provided a 30-day period where the Corps accepted public comment.



The Nashville District commander signed the FONSI document June 3. The Nashville District Real Estate Division approved the applicant's lease expansion proposal “Alternative 2” June 9, which includes construction of a 1.26-mile long floating moorage structure, and a public fishing pier in the Russell County public park with access to the marina.



This alternative develops 181.25 acres of water to include 227 boat slips and 26 floating cabins, configured in a parallel fashion. The structure will have two “slip through” bridges to allow boats to move through the walkway. The boat dock structure will extend north from the marina near the boundary of the existing water lease area of Russell County Park, and connect to a 530-foot by 16-foot floating courtesy dock. It will extend from the shoreline of Russell County Park and directly serve the park’s visitors.



The marina is located on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland at 2108 State Highway 1383 in Russell Springs, Kentucky.



The public notice, with associated documents, is available at https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Media/Public-Notices/Article/2213746/notice-of-availability-for-environmental-assessment-and-signed-finding-of-no-si/.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps, and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland.)

