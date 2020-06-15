Lisa Hershman, Chief Management Officer, WHS, DoD, Phase 1 Reopening

I am Lisa Hershman, Chief Management Officer of the Department of Defense.



The safety and well-being of our people is our highest priority. With respect to COVID-19, since mid-March, we have taken steps to successfully stop its spread. We have implemented aggressive health protection measures, including deep cleaning, sanitization and flexible telework options that have resulted in a sustained transmission rate below that of the region at large.



As a result of these efforts, I am pleased to announce the Pentagon is moving to Phase One of its five phased Reservation Resilience Plan. This step will begin the process of enabling our workforce to return in a safe, controlled and steady manner. Upon return, employees will receive further instruction about in-office protection guidelines, including face coverings, social distancing and symptomatic personnel as well as cleaning measures.



It is important to note that transitions between phases are tied to local conditions, not specific dates. If we detect a resurgence in the spread of COVID-19, we will reassess our protection measures and workforce phases and respond accordingly.



I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard to make the Department’s response to this unprecedented pandemic a truly collaborative effort.



Together, we will overcome this great challenge. Again, thank you, be well and stay safe.

