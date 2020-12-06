Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Support Center CSADD Sailors Organize COVID 19 Poster Contest

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    Great Lakes, Ill. (June 12, 2020)— Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes command leadership named the winner of the barracks poster contest that best represented mitigation efforts against COVID 19 June 12.

    Organized by Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) Sailors, each of the 17 barracks submitted their poster design for judging; the USS North Carolina was the winner of the contest.

    "CSADD felt it was imperative that, for the health and welfare of our command, we had to organize TSC students to keep in mind effective ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Gunner’s Mate Seaman Andrew Hernandezgarcia, president of CSADD Great Lakes Chapter. "We felt the competitive way, through the fun expressive way through artwork, would be a great way to spread the word of promoting simple things we can do to prevent the spread of the virus."

    The CSADD team organizes thought provoking discussions, produce visual messages, and promote community involvement while hosting numerous recreational events. They play an active role in the command ensuring the morale of the students remain high, coupled with providing outstanding alternatives to destructive behavior.

    “The Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions Great Lakes did a wonderful job organizing the poster initiative,” said TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. “It is always good to see the amazing talents our Sailors have in designing their posters, and it was great watching them get loose and have some fun. The artists’ submissions were very creative and are very helpful in accomplishing our important mission in providing highly trained Sailors to the fleet during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

    TSC
    Great Lakes
    Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions
    Training Support Center

