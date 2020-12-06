Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Training Support Center CSADD Sailors Organize COVID 19 Poster Contest

    Training Support Center CSADD Sailors Organize COVID 19 Poster Contest

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 12, 2020) Sailors aboard USS North Carolina barracks at Training Support Center Great Lakes stand with their winning poster promoting social distancing June 12. Organized by the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions TSC Great Lakes Chapter, each barracks designed their poster submission that was judged by command leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 12:23
    Photo ID: 6241517
    VIRIN: 200612-N-BN978-5000
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Support Center CSADD Sailors Organize COVID 19 Poster Contest, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Training Support Center CSADD Sailors Organize COVID 19 Poster Contest

    TAGS

    TSC
    Great Lakes
    Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions
    Training Support Center
    poster contest
    social distancing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT