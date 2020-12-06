Training Support Center CSADD Sailors Organize COVID 19 Poster Contest

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 12, 2020) Sailors aboard USS North Carolina barracks at Training Support Center Great Lakes stand with their winning poster promoting social distancing June 12. Organized by the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions TSC Great Lakes Chapter, each barracks designed their poster submission that was judged by command leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

