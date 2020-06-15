U.S. Army aims to hire 10,000 new Soldiers during three-day event

Photo By Alun Thomas | Future Soldiers from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion recite the oath of enlistment,...... read more read more Photo By Alun Thomas | Future Soldiers from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion recite the oath of enlistment, during a mass enlistment ceremony, Nov. 9, 2017, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. The mass took place shortly before a National Football League game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX — U.S. Army recruiters in Phoenix are part of the U.S. Army’s first nationwide virtual hiring campaign June 30-July 2 with a goal of recruiting 10,000 new Soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.



Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire individuals across the nation to consider military service.



As part of the three-day hiring event, Army leaders and recruiters across America will encourage individuals to explore the Army’s potential career paths, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology. They will also discuss the benefits of military service, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.



U.S. Army recruiters have focused heavily on virtual communications since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a socially distant society. This new virtual hiring event will be the first time the Army has come together as a whole to leverage the digital space in a concentrated all-Army nationwide recruiting effort.



“The last three months have challenged America, and our Army has been part of the team working to fight this pandemic together,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. “We are adapting our recruiting efforts to the current environment to ensure we can continue to protect and support our nation in the future.”



During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about job opportunities and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a recruiter in their area.



“In our job, we seek to attract the finest young Americans possible to serve the country,” said Lt. Col. Scott Morley, who serves as commander for the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion.” Our country asks us to entrust us with their sons and daughters, sisters and brothers – it’s up to us to build that trust and earn their respect.”