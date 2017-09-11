Future Soldiers from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion recite the oath of enlistment, during a mass enlistment ceremony, Nov. 9, 2017, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. The mass took place shortly before a National Football League game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)
This work, U.S. Army aims to hire 10,000 new Soldiers during three-day event, by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS
U.S. Army aims to hire 10,000 new Soldiers during three-day event
