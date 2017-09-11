Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army aims to hire 10,000 new Soldiers during three-day event

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2017

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Future Soldiers from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion recite the oath of enlistment, during a mass enlistment ceremony, Nov. 9, 2017, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. The mass took place shortly before a National Football League game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

    USAREC
    Army National Hiring Day

