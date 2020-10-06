The VP- 8 “Fighting Tiger’s” Commanding Officer participates in farewell flight, reflects on 25 years of naval aviation experience.

Cmdr. Erler assumed command of VP-8 in May 2019 and led the “Fighting Tigers” through a demanding multi-site deployment conducting 3,500 mishap-free operational hours which spanned 24 detachments and encompassed both 4th and 7th Fleets. He has accrued over 5,330 flight hours in numerous military aircraft, primarily the P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon.

“This was a good opportunity to reflect on the past 25 years flying naval aircraft. I have been privileged to have such a rewarding career doing something that I love. I also enjoyed having the honor to participate in the re-enlistment of one of our junior sailors during the flight. It was an awesome experience,” said Erler.

In July Cmdr. Erler and his family will be transferring to Misawa, Japan where he will assume the duties as Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72 Operations Officer. CTF 72 leads patrol, reconnaissance and surveillance forces in support of U.S. 7th Fleet while maintaining close interoperability with allied forces, friendly nations, and other U.S. military services.

“To all Fighting Tigers, alumni, family, and friends here in Jacksonville and around the world, THANK YOU very much! My heart is filled with gratitude for all of your support over the past year. To the Tiger Team, it has been an absolute honor and the highlight of my career to serve as your Commanding Officer. You are truly an amazing group that breeds excellence every day. Thank you again for all of your hard work,” said Erler.

The Jacksonville, Fla. based “Fighting Tigers” are undergoing deployment readiness workups, in preparation for their upcoming deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet.

