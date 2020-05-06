IWTC San Diego Pipes Chief Intelligence Specialist Roosevelt Smith Ashore

Courtesy Photo | 200604-N-XX082-0007 SAN DIEGO (June 4, 2020) Capt. Errol Laumann, commanding officer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200604-N-XX082-0007 SAN DIEGO (June 4, 2020) Capt. Errol Laumann, commanding officer of Information warfare Training Command San Diego, presents Chief Intelligence Specialist Roosevelt Smith with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his 20 years of faithful service. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Jaqueline Barraza/Released). see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego bid farewell to Chief Intelligence Specialist Roosevelt Smith, a native of Mansfield, Louisiana, as he retired from the Navy after 20 years of dedicated and honorable service. Although COVID-19 restrictions prohibited a traditional farewell, the command sent off Smith during a small ceremony, June 4.



Capt. Errol Laumann, commanding officer of IWTC San Diego presented Smith with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal signed by Capt. Nicholas Andrews, commanding officer of the Center for Information Warfare Training.



As cited in the award, “Chief Smith personally delivered 1,282 hours of instructions in the Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Intelligence Operations Course, producing 239 intelligence experts and dramatically improving critical analysis skills fleet wide.”



The command also surprised Smith a special sendoff. Utilizing a virtual meeting, several of Smith’s current and former shipmates including Smith’s first leading chief petty officer, now Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith, and leading petty officer, Mike Moss, provided a final farewell message for Smith.



“Chief Smith embodies the attributes you desire in any leader. He is experienced and passionate but most importantly,” added Marine Corps Capt. Michael Asprocolas, an IWTC San Diego instructor. “He possesses the rare ability to impart wisdom to everyone who has the opportunity to work with him. He is in every sense of the word a mentor and it is exciting to watch him transition to this next phase in his life.”



Moss also praised Smith’s leadership, commenting that, “Chief Smith was not only a solid deckplate leader, but also an incredible role model, a true shipmate, and a faithful friend. The Navy is losing one of its best!”



During his remarks, Smith reflected on his years of service.



“Twenty years ago, I took the Oath of Allegiance to support and defend freedom for our country,” shared Smith, “which came with great honor and tremendous sacrifices, missing time from family and loved ones. Through it all, I was afforded the opportunity to receive training for a rewarding job as an intelligence analyst, and the opportunity to travel to many countries throughout the world, meeting various cultures that I had only read about. It has been very rewarding working with fellow Sailors from diverse ethnic backgrounds; serving a common goal to protect our nation. My proudest career accomplishment was selection to Navy chief. The chief's rank in the U.S. Navy is perhaps one of the most elite enlisted groups rank-wise that exists for any Navy in the world, and I will forever be a Navy chief!”



Smith enlisted in the Navy in 2000 and first served as an intelligence specialist aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in Everett, Washington. It was there that Smith served under then Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Mike Moss and then Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Russell Smith.



On Sept. 16, 2016, he earned and pinned on the rank of chief petty officer while aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25).



He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Grambling State University, and his qualifications include fleet intelligence watch officer, independent duty intelligence specialist, and master training specialist.



Significant afloat and operational assignments include serving as an independent duty intelligence specialist aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25); fleet intelligence watch officer with Submarine Group 7; leading petty officer (LPO) aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68); LPO aboard USS Essex (LHD 2); and a tour aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CNV 72). Ashore, he served as an instructor at IWTC San Diego and as LPO at U.S. Central Command.



With five operational tours, an instructor tour, a tour at a major combatant command, three Western Pacific deployments, and a forward deployed tour in Sasebo, Japan, Smith went above and beyond, serving his country with honor, courage, and commitment.



