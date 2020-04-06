Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC San Diego Pipes Chief Intelligence Specialist Roosevelt Smith Ashore

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200604-N-XX082-0007 SAN DIEGO (June 4, 2020) Capt. Errol Laumann, commanding officer of Information warfare Training Command San Diego, presents Chief Intelligence Specialist Roosevelt Smith with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his 20 years of faithful service. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Jaqueline Barraza/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 04:20
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC San Diego Pipes Chief Intelligence Specialist Roosevelt Smith Ashore, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego

