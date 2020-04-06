IWTC San Diego Pipes Chief Intelligence Specialist Roosevelt Smith Ashore

200604-N-XX082-0007 SAN DIEGO (June 4, 2020) Capt. Errol Laumann, commanding officer of Information warfare Training Command San Diego, presents Chief Intelligence Specialist Roosevelt Smith with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his 20 years of faithful service. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Jaqueline Barraza/Released).
