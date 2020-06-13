Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat

    Courtesy Photo | A boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City approach a sinking houseboat on the...... read more read more

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial report from the Pasquotank 911 Call Center, stating that two people and their cat were aboard a 50-foot houseboat that was taking on water.

    An Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a boatcrew from Station Elizabeth City aboard a 29-foot Response Boat — Small were launched to assist. The two people were hoisted to the helicopter and brought to the Northeastern Regional Airport. The boatcrew took the cat aboard and returned it to its owners. No medical concerns were reported.

    “We’re fortunate that we train for these types of scenarios all of the time,” said Lt. Karisa Kealy, one of the rescuing pilots from Air Station Elizabeth City. “Even though it may be different when you are responding to an actual emergency, you have a solid foundation from your training to always fall back on. That’s what makes the Coast Guard so good at what we do.”

    The rescue was the first operational hoist for Lt. Kealy and the first rescue for Petty Officer 2nd Class Martin Andrada, the flight mechanic on the case.

    “Working with Petty Officer Andrada was fantastic,” said Kealy. “We were all confident in each other’s abilities and worked through the evolution as a team.”

    The owner is coordinating a plan with the Coast Guard to salvage the houseboat.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 16:40
    Story ID: 372084
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    rescue
    Small boat
    cat
    Air Station
    sinking
    Elizabeth City
    Coast Guard
    Albemarle
    taking on water
    houseboat
    Kealy
    Andrada

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT